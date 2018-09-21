Can't Beat Christine: Robert from Ellington

"Mr. Excitement," Robert from Ellington came to play! Was he able to beat Christine? Play along and see if you Can't Beat Christine!

Amber Rose reported her $150,000 engagement ring from her ex-husband as stolen. Rose's ex-husband is a famous rapper who even collaborated with Charlie Puth on the song "See You Again" for a Fast and Furious movie?

Wiz Khalifa



On this date in 2010, the leaking oil well in the Deepwater Horizon oil spill was sealed. Who was the lead actor who starred in the 2016 movie about the event?

Mark Wahlberg



Adam Driver is going to host the season premiere of Saturday Night Live on September 29th. Kanye West will be the musical guest. Does Kanye have over or under 30 million followers on Twitter?

Under



Jessica Simpson and hubby Eric Johnson announced they are expecting baby number three. What late 90s/ early 2000s pop star was she previously married to?

Nick Lachey



A former Sesame Street writer said Bert and Ernie are a loving couple, but Sesame Street Workshop says that isn't so, because puppets do not have a sexual orientation. Bert and Ernie aired on what network since 1970?

PBS

