Can't Beat Christine: Ryan from Vernon

Ryan from Vernon stepped up to the challenge! Play along and see if you Can't Beat Christine!

Shawn Mendes says he still gets a little stage fright before he goes on stage. Is Shawn from Canada, America, or England?

Canada



Kristen Bell just turned 38 today. Who is she married to?

Dax Sheppard



Bebe Rexha made an adorable social media post about how she found out she was nominated for her first VMA. She's nominated for Best Collaboration for her song 'Meant To Be'. Who did she collab with?

Florida Georgia Line



Actress Natalie Wood was born today in 1938. Who was she married to when she passed away in 1981?

Robert Wagner



Tune into Craig & Company every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday for your next chance to play Can’t Beat Christine!