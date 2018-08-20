Can't Beat Christine: Sue from North Haven

Sue from North Haven stepped up to the challenge! Play along and see if you Can't Beat Christine!

Bradley Cooper has reportedly warned Robert Pattinson against dating his former girlfriend Suki Waterhouse. What is the name of the film Cooper was in where he takes a mysterious pill that enables the user to access 100% of their brain ability?

Limitless



Reports are Lindsay Lohan is earning $40,000 per episode for her new reality show. She and Demi Lovato have an actor ex-boyfriend in common. Who is he?

Wilmer Valderrama



In 1987 the movie Dirty Dancing opened. Who played the male lead?

Patrick Swayze

Paul Walker's brother tells Cinema Blend that he wants to replace Paul in the next Fast and Furious movie. What year did Paul Walker pass away 2013 or 2015?

2013



It's her birthday today. She's 26. She's the latest artist who almost died from an overdose. Who is she?

Demi Lovato

