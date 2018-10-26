Hollywood Stories: Cardi B Turned Down 1 Million Dollars

Cardi B appears to have turned down 1 million dollars because she did not want to give up pictures of her daughter Kulture.

 

Ariana Grande released her Sweetner World Tour dates and yes she is coming to Mohegan Sun in March! See all the dates on our @craigandco965 Instagram!

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott just bought a $13.5 million mansion in Beverly Hills. The property is reportedly more than 9,000 square feet, seven bedroom and 10 bathrooms. The maste suite is 2,300 square feet with a guest house.

 

 

