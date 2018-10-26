Hollywood Stories: Cardi B Turned Down 1 Million Dollars
October 26, 2018
Cardi B appears to have turned down 1 million dollars because she did not want to give up pictures of her daughter Kulture.
Not even over a million dollars can convince her to share photos of her baby right now https://t.co/PBfjEudKNe— Page Six (@PageSix) October 25, 2018
Ariana Grande released her Sweetner World Tour dates and yes she is coming to Mohegan Sun in March! See all the dates on our @craigandco965 Instagram!
Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott just bought a $13.5 million mansion in Beverly Hills. The property is reportedly more than 9,000 square feet, seven bedroom and 10 bathrooms. The maste suite is 2,300 square feet with a guest house.
Can we come to the housewarming party? https://t.co/TZ44yW0Xdm .— E! News (@enews) October 25, 2018