Hollywood Stories: How Ariana Grande was Injured Now Revealed!

Better Call Saul actor Todd LaTourrette has been posing as a wounded war veteran for years to get acting gigs one of the roles being the George Clooney movie, “The Men Who Stare at Goats.” He is now coming forth and admitting his struggles with mental illness and that he cut his arm off 17 years ago.

Wondering how Ariana Grande injured herself? Well fans are finally figuring out how it happened.. during a haunted escape room with James Corden!!! The Late Late Show host James Corden and Ariana Grande entered the escape room and Ariana said to Corden, “You told me this was an escape room, not hell. Can I go back?”

Michael Jackson is still # 1 on Forbes list of the “Top Earning Dead Celebrities” Michael Jackson’s estate made about $400 million over a year. Elvis Presley came in second with $40 million.