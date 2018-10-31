Hollywood Stories: Kylie Jenner buys Kris Jenner a New Ferrari

Kylie Jenner surprised her mom Kris Jenner with a beautiful red Ferrari for 250K for her 63rd birthday!

Kanye West says he feels like he has been “used” He tweeted, “My eyes are wide open and now realize I’ve been used to spread messages I don’t believe in. I am distancing myself politics and completely focusing on being creative!”

"My eyes are now wide open." Kanye West says he was "used" and vows he's done with politics https://t.co/IOpDq0qNXV — TIME (@TIME) October 31, 2018

Demi Lovato has been sober for 90 days straight now. She plans on staying in rehab until the end of the year. The rehabilitation center is here in Essex, Connecticut.