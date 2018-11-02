Hollywood Stories: Oprah goes Door-To-Door in Georgia

Pete Davidson on SNL throws some slight shade to his past engagement with Ariana Grande. Pete on SNL said to Maggie Rogers said, “I’m Pete do you want to get married?” Maggie says, “No.” Pete says “Well that’s 0-3”

Kim Kardashian is bashed for saying the R word! Kim Kardashian dressed as Pamela Anderson for Halloween, but when people did not know what she was dressed as she took to Instagram calling them “Retarded” She took the post down after she was shamed.

Oprah Winfrey posted a video of her going door-to-door- telling people in Georgia to go support Stacey Abrams, who’s running for governor. When she’s going doodr-to-door a woman who recognized Oprah who almost jumped out of her skin! Oprah also gave a 17 minute speech at a rally where said, “YOU GET A VOTE! YOU GET A VOTE! YOU GET A VOTE!”