Can't Beat Christine: Dave from Coventry

Jennifer Lopez isn't rushing to the altar with Alex Rodriguez anytime soon. After three marriages, she wants to do things a little differently. Now the question is, JLo got her start as a fly girl dancer on what TV show?

In Living Color



Mel B has finalized her divorce from Stephen Belafonte. She has to pay him $350,000 in legal fees and $5000 a month child support. They've agreed to stay 200 yards away from each other and not say anything bad about each other in front of their daughter. What US show is Mel B a judge on?

America's Got Talent



Kelly Clarkson's daughter may only be 4, but she already has her first celeb crush! Kelly shared a cute video of River playing a Coldplay video and saying she likes Chris Martin's song and she wants to kiss him. What year did Kelly win American Idol?

2002

Actor Antonio Banderas is 58 today. What artist did he portray on the TV series, Genius?

Pablo Picasso



If you win a McDonald's McGold card, what do you get?

McDonald's meals for life.

