Dear Women, STOP SAYING "I'M SORRY!"

Dear Ladies,

I am so SICK AND TIRED of seeing and hearing women saying they're sorry when they've done NOTHING WRONG. Case in point, this Carvana commercial featuring a woman APOLOGIZING to a salesman who screwed HER OVER. Notice, SHE is the ONLY person heard saying "I'm so sorry" in this commercial, not once but TWICE. Why the f*** is she apologizing to the stupid salesman who screwed up? I'll tell ya why: Women are conditioned to say they're sorry all the time, even when they didn't do ANYTHING WRONG.

Video of Carvana - The New Way to Buy a Car - :30

If it sounds like I'm yelling, it's BECAUSE I AM, DAMN IT.

Ladies, say you're sorry when you NEED to, not because society makes you feel like you have to.

Love,

Christine