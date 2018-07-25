Hollywood Stories: Demi Lovato Hospitalized For Opioid Overdose

Demi Lovato battles addiction. Plus, why is Roseanne is upset? And all of Tom Cruise's movies were ranked from worst to best! More in today's Hollywood Stories!

Demi Lovato was hospitalized yesterday for a heroin (or some kind of opioid) overdose. She's now in stable condition after being revived with Narcan, which is used to counter overdoses of opioids. And apparently, her overdose was not a surprise to those who know her well. Her friends saw her fall off the wagon. She sang about it on her song 'Sober.' She apparently had a big falling out with her sobriety coach. One of her friends said you could tell when she was doing well because she wasn't hanging out at the clubs.

"Some of the information being reported is incorrect," said family of Demi Lovato in statement, adding, "her health and recovery is the most important thing right now" https://t.co/IoaDBk8YUy pic.twitter.com/VLkINNm4x0 — Hollywood Reporter (@THR) July 25, 2018

Florida Georgia Line broke the record set by George Strait for the most weeks on the Billboard country chart. They did it with Bebe Rexha on 'Meant To Be.'

Roseanne is upset that people are sticking up for Guardians of the Galaxy director, James Gunn. He had tweeted about some terrible things...

Monica Lewinsky just celebrated her 45th birthday. And she sang 'Somewhere Over The Rainbow' at her party.

birthday singing @clubclumming! lucky girl! pic.twitter.com/5Rm1cn2TqW — Monica Lewinsky (@MonicaLewinsky) July 24, 2018

Sacha Baron Cohen nearly tripled his audience for Who Is America?

Paris Jackson showed up to court to fight for her own protection. She testified against a guy who was stalking her.



Tom Cruise latest Mission Impossible: Fallout hits theaters Friday. Business Insider ranked all 42 of his movies from worst to best. And according to Tom, his favorite is Born on the 4th of July. Cocktail is 28. Top Gun is 7th.

Tom Cruise defies age and gravity in 'Mission: Impossible - Fallout,' the best action movie you'll see this year https://t.co/DdpvOk0Lms — Business Insider (@businessinsider) July 12, 2018

Meanwhile, Tom told James Corden about a crazy surprise he gave to his mom -- he took her skydiving!