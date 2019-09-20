Hollywood Stories: Demi Moore Says Threesomes With Ashton Kutcher Lead To Him Cheating

One of the notable excerpts from Demi's new tell-all autobiography. Plus, did Madonna offer to pay Dennis Rodman a fortune to father a child for her? Get the crazy details in today's Hollywood Stories...

This is a little bit of TMI, but we love it-- in her new tell-all autobiography, Demi Moore has revealed that she regrets having had threesomes with her then-husband Ashton Kutcher, because it opened the door for him to cheat on her. What's something like this going to do to Ashton's new marriage? Or Demi's kids?

Dennis Rodman revealed that he was offered serious cash money if he fathered a child with Madonna. According to Rodman, he got a call from Madonna while he was in Las Vegas at a gambling table, had them hold the table, flew to New York to "do his thing" with her, then flew back to Vegas and went back to his table... how romantic, lol.

Madonna, of course, did not get pregnant by Dennis Rodman, and he never got paid.

Lindsay Lohan is writing a new TV show, which she says is a reality show that's not a reality show. Don't those cancel each other out?

Rambo Last Blood is in theaters today, and Sylvester Stallone teased that he might have an idea for another Rocky movie.

Maroon 5 dropped a new song. Take a listen to "Memories":

Kim Kardashian opened up about her journey with psoriasis in a personal essay for her sister Kourtney's lifestyle website. She opened up, saying it was really scary and very painful. She's been dealing with it for 13 years, and her mom has, though it manifests a little bit differently for Kim.

Kim also did a podcast episode with her best friend, and told him she delayed giving birth to North for two hours because she had to have a nail polish change. Priorities!

Bachelor Nation News: JoJo and Jordan's upcoming wedding will include almost no one from Bachelor Nation. A few close personal friends will be coming to this wedding, but Chris Harrison is not officiating.

Mark Ronson is here to tell us he's into sapiosexuals.

Video of Mark Ronson Keeps in Touch with Miley Cyrus After Split with Liam Hemsworth | Good Morning Britain

"Sapiosexual" means somebody who's attracted to you for your intelligence.