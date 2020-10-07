Is Dennis House considering a run for Mayor of Hartford?

We were all shocked when veteran WFSB news anchor, Dennis House suddenly left Channel 3 in September after 28 years at the station. He’s won so many awards and covered so many stories including the attack on the World Trade Center, the O.J. Simpson trial, and the funeral of Pope John Paul II in Rome.

Also while at Channel 3, he met and married the love of his life — fellow WFSB anchor, Kara Sundlun.

Meanwhile, the guy seems to be aging backwards because he looks younger than ever!

Joining me on @965tic tomorrow morning at 8, is the guy who never ages, @DennisHouseTV! I’m gonna get alllll his beauty secrets! Plus, maybe we’ll finally find out what his next chapter will be. #GoodGuysFinishFirst @karasundlun pic.twitter.com/00AJ0lDk8K — Christine Lee Mihalopoulos ------ (@Christine_OnAir) October 6, 2020

Dennis joined Christine Lee on 96.5 TIC to tell us what he's going to do with the next chapter in his life, having already ruled out joining the police academy and becoming the Yard Goats 2nd baseman.

Christine found out Dennis has had his eye on local politics for quite a while — even going as far as to say that he once considered running for mayor of Hartford, but added that since there's no current openings, he's putting that on the back burner...for now.

Dennis fondly remembers his strong female co-anchors, including the late, great Denise D'Ascenzo, along with, among others — Gayle King, Mika Brzezinski and Janet Peckinpaugh.

I worked with some amazing co-anchors who became great friends like legends @gayleking and @morningmika. So grateful for their loyalty and support the past few weeks! Check out this article over the weekend by Matt Buckler of the @JournalInquirer https://t.co/XhT0Mn70xl pic.twitter.com/fQJAJEDjkh — Dennis House (@DennisHouseTV) October 5, 2020

Check out the full interview below and see if you can pass the Great Ladies of Broadcasting quiz Christine gave Dennis. (Hint, Dennis passes with flying colors!)