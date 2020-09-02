Dennis House says goodbye to Channel 3
Beloved broadcaster ends his 28 year career at WFSB
I was shocked and (selfishly) saddened to hear of Dennis House's departure from WFSB - Channel 3 Eyewitness News. He tweeted that it's time for a new beginning, but the award-winning broadcaster hasn't given any clues as to exactly what that new beginning is, or where it will take place.
You’re that rare combination of a true professional broadcaster and a sincerely kind person. You and Kara & your amazing kids deserve all the happiness in the world. I will miss seeing you on TV and hearing your reassuring voice, but God Speed my friend.— C.L.Mihalopoulos ------ (@Christine_OnAir) September 1, 2020
Dennis House and his wife, fellow WFSB anchor Kara Sundlun, have been friends of mine for many years and I absolutely adore them.
There's an old saying that goes something like, nice is what you show the world — kind is who you are when no one is looking. Both Dennis and Kara are deeply kind people.
They came to last year's We Are The Children Christmas party, not out of any professional obligation — but because they wanted to give of themselves. This has been their M-O for as long as I've known them — quietly giving of themselves, something they have passed on to their children.
BTW, they stayed for the whole party (hours) and Dennis immediately went to work serving food to each table, without anyone asking him to do so. That's who he is, that's who their family is.
I can only imagine that things have not been the same at Channel 3 since the beloved Denise D'Ascenzo passed away, and that perhaps Dennis has also decided it's time to move on from the place where he and Denise shared an anchor desk for so long.
Our hearts are heavy this morning at hearing of the sudden and unexpected loss of @wfsbnews anchor Denise D’Ascenzo. She was all class, every day for decades. She made us all feel everything was going to be ok in the face of tragic or sad news and she made us rejoice with her over happy news. She will be sorely missed. With deepest condolences to our Channel 3 friends and family. ----
No matter what, I'm positive Dennis will succeed at whatever he chooses to do post WFSB (run for office maybe?!). I hope he stays in Connecticut, but I know he and Kara also have a special place in their hearts for Rhode Island as well.
So, thank you Dennis for the 28 years of solid broadcasting, caring coverage and thoughtful questions. You've set the bar high, my friend.
From the bottom of my heart, and on behalf of everyone here at 96.5TIC — God Speed Dennis House. We will all miss you, and we'll be watching for more great things as you and Kara start your #NewBeginnings.
The sun always rises. New day brings new beginnings --Lucky to share each new day with my ❤️@dennishousetv