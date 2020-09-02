Dennis House says goodbye to Channel 3

I was shocked and (selfishly) saddened to hear of Dennis House's departure from WFSB - Channel 3 Eyewitness News. He tweeted that it's time for a new beginning, but the award-winning broadcaster hasn't given any clues as to exactly what that new beginning is, or where it will take place.

You’re that rare combination of a true professional broadcaster and a sincerely kind person. You and Kara & your amazing kids deserve all the happiness in the world. I will miss seeing you on TV and hearing your reassuring voice, but God Speed my friend. — C.L.Mihalopoulos ------ (@Christine_OnAir) September 1, 2020

Dennis House and his wife, fellow WFSB anchor Kara Sundlun, have been friends of mine for many years and I absolutely adore them.

There's an old saying that goes something like, nice is what you show the world — kind is who you are when no one is looking. Both Dennis and Kara are deeply kind people.

They came to last year's We Are The Children Christmas party, not out of any professional obligation — but because they wanted to give of themselves. This has been their M-O for as long as I've known them — quietly giving of themselves, something they have passed on to their children.

BTW, they stayed for the whole party (hours) and Dennis immediately went to work serving food to each table, without anyone asking him to do so. That's who he is, that's who their family is.

I can only imagine that things have not been the same at Channel 3 since the beloved Denise D'Ascenzo passed away, and that perhaps Dennis has also decided it's time to move on from the place where he and Denise shared an anchor desk for so long.

No matter what, I'm positive Dennis will succeed at whatever he chooses to do post WFSB (run for office maybe?!). I hope he stays in Connecticut, but I know he and Kara also have a special place in their hearts for Rhode Island as well.

So, thank you Dennis for the 28 years of solid broadcasting, caring coverage and thoughtful questions. You've set the bar high, my friend.

From the bottom of my heart, and on behalf of everyone here at 96.5TIC — God Speed Dennis House. We will all miss you, and we'll be watching for more great things as you and Kara start your #NewBeginnings.