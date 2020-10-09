Governor Ned Lamont encourages dining out for the holidays

Governor Ned Lamont has a fantastic suggestion as to how to slow the spread of coronavirus and have a safe gathering for the holidays — dine out!

Great way to support our #Hartford restaurants while practicing save #Covid protocols, dine out for the holidays as suggested to @GovNedLamont by #DrBirx when she visited our fair city yesterday. pic.twitter.com/DHvnOr7eAm — Christine Lee Mihalopoulos ------ (@Christine_OnAir) October 9, 2020

The governor also addressed the upcoming second presidential debate, the security surrounding leaders across the nation, getting to the polls and even his favorite way to eat eggs!

