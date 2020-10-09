Governor Ned Lamont encourages dining out for the holidays

Takes his cue from Dr Deborah Birx as a way to slow the spread of Covid19

October 9, 2020
Christine Lee
Governor Ned Lamont has a fantastic suggestion as to how to slow the spread of coronavirus and have a safe gathering for the holidays — dine out! 

The governor also addressed the upcoming second presidential debate, the security surrounding leaders across the nation, getting to the polls and even his favorite way to eat eggs! 

Check out the full interview below. 

