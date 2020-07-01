Hartford, CT meet your sister city — Hartford, SD

One big city, one small and both full of pride

July 1, 2020
Christine Lee
While perusing the Hartford Courant today, I discovered that our fair city of Hartford, Connecticut has a sister city also named Hartford but this quaint hamlet is in South Dakota — just outside of Souix Falls. 

In fact, there are 24 cities named Hartford throughout the world. But really, I was fascinated with Hartford, South Dakota

Maybe it's because I had a college roomate from Pierre, South Dakota or maybe because I lived in Nebraska and was born in Oklahoma — but for whatever reason, I wanted to know *more* about Hartford, SD. So I decided to give the town a call, and wouldn't you know it — a lovely person named Rhonda answered the phone. 

 

