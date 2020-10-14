Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin on Covid cases rising in Connecticut

"Wear a mask!"

October 14, 2020
Christine Lee
Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin has had a busy week celebrating all things Hartford.

There was the influx of ten million dollars to the Asylum Hill neighborhood.

And the launch of the Dolly Parton Imagination Library. 

But Hartford has also had a bit of a set-back, along with the rest of Connecticut — a rise in coronavirus cases. The mayor called into 96.5TIC to talk about the one super easy way you can slow the spread — WEAR. A. MASK. 

If you fear you may have come in contact with the virus, don't wait — get tested. 

Check out the full interview below where the mayor talks masks, politics and even about his favorite dessert. (Think lots and lots of chocolate!) 

 

