Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin on Covid cases rising in Connecticut

Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin has had a busy week celebrating all things Hartford.

There was the influx of ten million dollars to the Asylum Hill neighborhood.

Today, @thehartford made a huge commitment of $10m over 5 years to the Asylum Hill neighborhood - the company’s home for 100 years. A huge thank you and a few quick thoughts here! pic.twitter.com/gUBMYyTfUf — Luke Bronin (@MayorBronin) October 13, 2020

And the launch of the Dolly Parton Imagination Library.

1/ This is huge. Please help spread the word. This new partnership will send EVERY child born in Hartford an age appropriate book every single month from birth to age 5 — thanks to the leadership of @ctchildrens & partnership of @hartfordhosp @SaintFrancisCT & @unitedwayinc. https://t.co/Q5cn71ek5p — Luke Bronin (@MayorBronin) October 9, 2020

But Hartford has also had a bit of a set-back, along with the rest of Connecticut — a rise in coronavirus cases. The mayor called into 96.5TIC to talk about the one super easy way you can slow the spread — WEAR. A. MASK.

If you fear you may have come in contact with the virus, don't wait — get tested.

Need to #GetTested? Head on over to CHC on New Britain Ave any weekday — one of our 12 covid testing sites in #Hartford, not even counting our mobile testing. No barriers. Accessible to all. https://t.co/zWP6rxvFeJ — Luke Bronin (@MayorBronin) October 7, 2020

Check out the full interview below where the mayor talks masks, politics and even about his favorite dessert. (Think lots and lots of chocolate!)