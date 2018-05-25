Harvey Weinstein brought "Something Wonderful" to his perp walk

The man nicknamed, Le Porc — "The Pig" in French — carried three books with him on his shame-filled perp walk in Manhattan today. He faces charges of rape and sexual assault.

It looks like he brought a Bible (NOW he finds religion?) and two other titles, one of which I figured out is Todd Purdham's "Something Wonderful: Rodgers and Hammerstein's Broadway Revolution" which came out this past April.

A few of the chapters in Purdham's book include, "Away We Go," "Auf Wiedersehen" and "Walking Alone." How appropriate.

Anway, soooo many questions are flying around in my head like:

Does this delusional pig really think he's gonna have time to read?

or...

Does this delusional pig really think he still can option a book for a movie?

and...

Does this delusional pig realize his life has gone from Miramax to MiraMaximum Security?

I did a little research and discovered Le Porc had a very busy morning at the NYC precinct. Let's go over the steps as laid out on Nolo.com — "one of the Internet's largest libraries of consumer-friendly legal information – all available for free."

1. Harvey smiles for the camera and takes a mug shot. Ok honey, turn to the left. Turn to the right. Show us some leg. Can you give a little more sex appeal?

2. Harvey's clothes go bye-bye and his body gets checked for hidden treasures. Yes, the dreaded strip search where all cavities are explored — and I don't mean the type a dentist deals with, either. He also surrenders his personal items including those books. So much for reading.

3. Harvey gets fingerprinted and gives up a DNA sample. Should be easy for him produce DNA, seems he has plenty of practice doing that.

After the humiliating booking, he continued the demoralization in front of a judge where his bond was set at $10 million, or $1 million cash. He also has to relinquish his passport and wear a GPS monitoring system.

Can't say I feel one bit sorry for the guy.