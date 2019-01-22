Help for Connecticut Families, Pets, Workers during Government Shutdown
9 ways you can GET help and GIVE help in Connecticut
Many Connecticut businesses and non-profits want you to know you're not alone if you're a furloughed federal employee about to miss your second paycheck while continuting to have to work.
Here are 9 ways you can get help — or give help — during this difficult time:
- No one wants to have to choose between their family pet, and feeding their family. Enter the Connecticut Humane Society in Newington who is giving away free pet food to affected federal workers. Information is available at www.cthumane.org where you can either apply for assistance or donate to a family in need.
.@cthumane this is amazing ❤️ There’s help for CT’s #furloughed families w/pets https://t.co/gwaVhPBGi5 pic.twitter.com/a8SwIFKwkz— Christine Lee (@Christine_OnAir) January 21, 2019
- Connecticut Water will waive interest fees on overdue balances and work with federal workers to maintain their water service.
- Eversource will help customers on a case-by-case basis, visit their website for details. Those looking to help people in need can also click through to the site and make a donation.
- The United Way says federal workers in Connecticut can call 211 or visit www.211ct.org to find out about various assistance programs or click here to donate.
As the federal government shutdown continues, we know that more individuals and families in our region are experiencing tough times right now. Stand with your neighbors in need. Donate today: https://t.co/JIlUjAtyv9 pic.twitter.com/lm3DgswTCB— United Way of Central and Northeastern Connecticut (@unitedwayinc) January 18, 2019
- United Bank is waiving monthly service charges for federal workers impacted by the shutdown and is also allowing them to delay or reduce loan payments on a case-by-case basis.
- Foodshare is opening its programs to any affected worker. The Community Soup Kitchen in New Haven is offering free lunch and care packages to federal workers and in New London, at the Coast Guard Academy, a coalition of Coast Guard-related nonprofit groups opened a pop-up food pantry. All three organizations are taking donations on their sites while continuing to help those in need.
During the duration of the government shutdown Foodshare will be offering a food pantry every Wed. 4-7pm at 450 Woodland Ave. and a Mobile pop-up pantry every Thurs. 7-9 am. at 336 Ella Grasso Turnpike in #WindsorLocks. Please bring federal photo I.D and reusable bags. pic.twitter.com/5L20HjMf95— Foodshare (@foodshare) January 21, 2019
- Major cellphone carriers like Verizon, AT&T, Sprint and T-Mobile have promised to help affected workers by offering flexible payments and waiving late fees in many cases. Call your provider to get details.
- The Hartford Courant reports that Connecticut State Colleges and Universities system is postponing tuition payments from federal workers and their families until the shutdown is over.
- Coast Guard families can apply for assistance through Connecticut’s Military Relief Fund, which provides payments of up to $5,000 to military families facing financial hardship.
Gov. shutdown:— Coast Guard Foundation (@CoastGuardFound) January 16, 2019
Today, we are sending an initial $250,000 in family support to assist those in need. You can help us support as many @USCG families as possible — give today so we can rush additional funding to units across the country.
Donate: https://t.co/5GmcmGulya