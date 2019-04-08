Hollywood Stories: Adam Sandler to Host Saturday Night Live for the First Time

Beyonce’s performance at Coachella last year will be available on Netflix on April 17th! They turned her performance into a documentary and will include behind the scenes footage of her Coachella performance. The documentary will be called “Homecoming”

Beyoncé’s “Homecoming” documentary will be available on @Netflix worldwide on April 17.

The documentary will include behind the scenes footage of Beyoncé’s Coachella performance. pic.twitter.com/0wOK067MYi — BEYONCÉ HUB (@theyoncehub) April 7, 2019

The movie “Shazam” opened this past weekend and topped the box office with $53 million. Pet Sematary came in second place with $25 million.

#Shazam opened to $53 million, ahead of earlier forecasts that had placed it in the $40 million to $45 million range https://t.co/rvAavUYL3n pic.twitter.com/GlayT6rJIM — Variety (@Variety) April 8, 2019

Adam Sandler will be hosting Saturday Night Live for the first time on May 4th alongside musical guest Shawn Mendes. Adam joined the show as a writer in 1990 then became part of the SNL cast from 91 to 95.