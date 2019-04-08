Hollywood Stories: Adam Sandler to Host Saturday Night Live for the First Time
Beyonce’s performance at Coachella last year will be available on Netflix on April 17th! They turned her performance into a documentary and will include behind the scenes footage of her Coachella performance. The documentary will be called “Homecoming”
The movie “Shazam” opened this past weekend and topped the box office with $53 million. Pet Sematary came in second place with $25 million.
Adam Sandler will be hosting Saturday Night Live for the first time on May 4th alongside musical guest Shawn Mendes. Adam joined the show as a writer in 1990 then became part of the SNL cast from 91 to 95.
