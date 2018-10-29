Hollywood Stories: Adam Sandler's New Song

Hear Adam Sandler's new song, the Ja Rule/ 50 Cent feud continues, and more in today's Hollywood Stories!

Adam Sandler has a new song!! We cracked up in studio!! Here is the “Phone Wallet Keys” Music Video

Remember when we thought Justin Bieber ate the burrito like a corn on the cob? Well it was a hoax!! A guy dressed up like Justin Bieber and the guy filming him set up the whole thing and faked the internet! WTH!!!

Imagine having nothing better to do than fly a FAKE Justin Bieber down from Canada to Hollywood for a BURRITO HOAX, and thanks to social media--the prank went viral #SUSocialites https://t.co/aU8QusoZ6I — Christine Lee (@Christine_OnAir) October 29, 2018

The Ja Rule and 50 Cent feud is still going!!!! 50 Cent bought 200 seats from the front row (nearly $3,000) to Ja Rule’s concert for his Nov 9th show in Arlington, TX. Well Ja Rule doesn’t seem to be bothered as Ja gets under 50’s skin and Ja Rule loves it!