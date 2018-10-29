Hollywood Stories: Adam Sandler's New Song
Hear Adam Sandler's new song, the Ja Rule/ 50 Cent feud continues, and more in today's Hollywood Stories!
Adam Sandler has a new song!! We cracked up in studio!! Here is the “Phone Wallet Keys” Music Video
Phone, Wallet, Keys@netflix @netflixisajoke pic.twitter.com/lv0tH4rI10— Adam Sandler (@AdamSandler) October 26, 2018
Remember when we thought Justin Bieber ate the burrito like a corn on the cob? Well it was a hoax!! A guy dressed up like Justin Bieber and the guy filming him set up the whole thing and faked the internet! WTH!!!
Imagine having nothing better to do than fly a FAKE Justin Bieber down from Canada to Hollywood for a BURRITO HOAX, and thanks to social media--the prank went viral #SUSocialites https://t.co/aU8QusoZ6I— Christine Lee (@Christine_OnAir) October 29, 2018
The Ja Rule and 50 Cent feud is still going!!!! 50 Cent bought 200 seats from the front row (nearly $3,000) to Ja Rule’s concert for his Nov 9th show in Arlington, TX. Well Ja Rule doesn’t seem to be bothered as Ja gets under 50’s skin and Ja Rule loves it!
50 Cent claims he bought 200 Ja Rule concert tickets so the seats would be empty https://t.co/pRxJXpPMGo pic.twitter.com/p01sCr6882— billboard (@billboard) October 28, 2018