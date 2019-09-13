Hollywood Stories: Adele Officially Files For Divorce

It's official-- Adele is filing for divorce. And Felicity Huffman finds out her fate today in court, while The Situation is a free man, and Demi Moore tells all. Get the latest Hollywood Stories now.

Adele has officially filed for divorce from husband Simon Konecki. They were together for seven years and have a child together. We also hear that Adele has new music that's going to be coming out by the end of the year. Everybody's speculating wildly-- Who did what to who? How will it sound? Will it be sad? Will it be upbeat? Will she have a rap break in the middle?

Felicity Huffman finds out her fate today... she will be sentenced for her role in the college admissions scandal. Her lawyers are asking for a year probation and 250 hours of community service, so she obviously wants to avoid jail time.

Another arrest warrant has been issued for R. Kelly. He's currently in jail in Chicago, but a judge in Minnesota just issued a bench warrant for his arrest, because he was obviously a no-show for yesterday's hearing because he wa in jail. Don't the courts speak to each other? Not really... the court system doesn't have to communicate with one another, you have to communicate with them and send a lawyer. R. Kelly just needed to share his court appearance calendar with his lawyers, and not doing so may have landed him in more trouble.

Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino is out of jail. He was released from federal prison after serving serving eight months for tax evasion. Way to go buddy!

Ariana Grande, Miley Cyrus, and Lana DelRay have come out with a pretty fabulous Charlie's Angels song. Check out "Don't Call Me Angel":

Demi Moore has turned life "Inside Out" for her memoir. She opens up about her entire life, which is a crazy story and might be an interesting read. Demi was sexually assaulted at age 15, balanced her career with raising three daughters, got a do-over when she had a relationship with Ashton Kutcher because he was 15 years younger than her, and she will get real about divorce and more in the book.

Lisa Kudrow went hiking with Kevin Nealon for his podcast Hiking with Kevin. We never knew Lisa had such a hard time playing Phoebe on Friends. She had to work hard to get in character, and was still struggling even into the third season. She's also never seen the show!