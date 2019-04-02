Hollywood Stories: After 12 Years, 50 Cent Finally Sells his Connecticut Mansion

After 12 years, 50 cent finally sold his Connecticut mansion located in Farmington with 52 rooms and 11 kitchens! He sold it at a huge discount at 84% less than what it was first sought out to be and has finally traded it for $2.9 million! They should have just turned it into a hotel!

50 Cent Sells Connecticut Mansion For $3 Million, Donating Money to Charity https://t.co/bsO5u4t2hk — TMZ (@TMZ) April 1, 2019

Pink posted a picture of herself with her kids feeding a pelican on her Instagram. Pink’s son Jameson wasn’t wearing any pants and her daughter wasn’t wearing anything, but the internet’s were not talking about the daughter they were talking about the son being diaperless. She deleted the image and put an updated version scribbling out where his penis would be. Pink called out the commenters saying they were “disgusting” for writing graphic messages. “There’s something seriously wrong with a lot of you out there. Going off about my baby’s penis About circumcision??? Are you for real? As any normal mother at the beach, I didn’t even notice he took off the swim diaper.”

Justin and Hailey Bieber is facing backlash over an inappropriate April Fools Joke they took to Instagram. Hailey posted a picture of her at the gynecologist with doctors around her as they were pretending to expect their first child. Justin posted a picture of a sonogram that he just pulled from Google Images. People were upset as to the fact that there are people that are unable to have children or struggling to conceive or have lost their children.