Hollywood Stories: Alec Baldwin Arrested In NYC

An altercation and an arrest for Alec Baldwin, some possible shade thrown by Ariana Grande toward Pete Davidson, and more Hollywood Stories.

Alec Baldwin was arrested in New York City, Greenwich Village near his home, on Friday for allegedly punching a man and having an altercation over a parking space. Alec had a guy standing in the parking spot holding it for him and the guy came in and swooped it up. Although Baldwin might be innocent, Alec was booked on misdemeanor charges of assauly and harassment. He will be in court the day after Thanksgiving!

Ariana Grande’s released her new song “Thank U, Next” 30 minutes before SNL! Ari writes the song in dedication to thanking all of her exes Big Sean, Ricky, Pete Davidson, and Mac Miller. The Ari and Pete rivalry started from Pete’s trailer on SNL where he jokes on his past marriages, but there was a mutual agreement where they would not publicly speak about it. This enraged Ari and she took to twitter bashing on Pete. Later, she deleted the tweet.

After almost a decade of not being on tour, the Spice Girls are back!!!! They will be announcing their reunion tour dates sometime today, but will only be a foursome. Victoria Beckham aka Posh Spice will not be going onboard with the tour.