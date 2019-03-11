Hollywood Stories: Is Alex Rodriguez Cheating on Jennifer Lopez?

Michael Jackson’s songs are up after HBO’s docu-series Leaving Neverland. It did dip in airplay with some radio stations not playing his music, but Jackson’s album and song sales increased 10 percent.

 

R Kelly is out of jail (again) with a “mystery” person paying for his $161,000 child support. There is also a third sex video that has been submitted of R Kelly sexually abusing girls. We will see how long he stays out of jail.

 

Jussie Smollett is indicted on 16 felony counts by the grand jury and they say there may be 3 more federal counts that are being discussed.

 

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez have just announced their engagement!

But some tea has been spilled on the Twitter timeline. Jose Canseco former NY Yankee player says Alex Rodriguez is cheating on JLO with his ex-wife Jessica Canseco?! WHAT!

