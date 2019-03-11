Hollywood Stories: Is Alex Rodriguez Cheating on Jennifer Lopez?

Michael Jackson’s songs are up after HBO’s docu-series Leaving Neverland. It did dip in airplay with some radio stations not playing his music, but Jackson’s album and song sales increased 10 percent.

Michael Jackson’s music is being removed across TV, radio, and theater after ’Leaving Neverland’ pic.twitter.com/O0jODEjkjw — NowThis (@nowthisnews) March 11, 2019

R Kelly is out of jail (again) with a “mystery” person paying for his $161,000 child support. There is also a third sex video that has been submitted of R Kelly sexually abusing girls. We will see how long he stays out of jail.

A newly discovered tape allegedly shows R. Kelly sexually abusing girls, Gloria Allred says https://t.co/kXLbaKUW4p pic.twitter.com/7hCayoUiaQ — CBS News (@CBSNews) March 10, 2019

Jussie Smollett is indicted on 16 felony counts by the grand jury and they say there may be 3 more federal counts that are being discussed.

Actor Jussie Smollett indicted on 16 counts of lying to Chicago police https://t.co/vpOag2pJm5 pic.twitter.com/SxDbwr4vXh — Reuters Top News (@Reuters) March 9, 2019

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez have just announced their engagement!

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez are engaged! @AROD shared a photo of @JLo's engagement ring with the caption “she said yes.” #PhotoOfTheWeek pic.twitter.com/8uqsJV04YF — TODAY (@TODAYshow) March 10, 2019

But some tea has been spilled on the Twitter timeline. Jose Canseco former NY Yankee player says Alex Rodriguez is cheating on JLO with his ex-wife Jessica Canseco?! WHAT!