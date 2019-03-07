Hollywood Stories: Alex Trebek Diagnosed with Stage 4 Pancreatic Cancer

Alex Trebek made an announcement that he has stage four pancreatic cancer. Alex, who is 78, plans to beat the cancer despite the odds.

“I’m going to fight this.” "Jeopardy!" host Alex Trebek reveals he has stage 4 pancreatic cancer pic.twitter.com/ae1TvwhGjb — TODAY (@TODAYshow) March 7, 2019

Part 2 of the R Kelly and Gayle King interview came out and R Kelly goes haywire!!! He stands up and starts screaming to the point where Gayle says, “Robert”.

"How can I pay child support? How?! If my ex-wife is destroying my name and I can't work? How can I work? How can I get paid? How can I take care of my kids? How?" -- R. Kelly said through tearshttps://t.co/77tD4vMIri pic.twitter.com/cN4KXb5VCW — CBS This Morning (@CBSThisMorning) March 7, 2019

Mad About You Reboot is in the works with Paul Reiser and Helen Hunt and will show on Spectrum. The show will launch late this year in 2019.