Hollywood Stories: Alex Trebek Diagnosed with Stage 4 Pancreatic Cancer

March 7, 2019
Christine Lee
Categories: 
Hollywood Stories

Alex Trebek made an announcement that he has stage four pancreatic cancer. Alex, who is 78, plans to beat the cancer despite the odds.

 

Part 2 of the R Kelly and Gayle King interview came out and R Kelly goes haywire!!! He stands up and starts screaming to the point where Gayle says, “Robert”.

 

Mad About You Reboot is in the works with Paul Reiser and Helen Hunt and will show on Spectrum. The show will launch late this year in 2019.

Tags: 
hollywood stories