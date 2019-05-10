Hollywood Stories: Alex Trebek's Breakdown When Filming "Jeopardy!"

May 10, 2019
Christine Lee
Categories: 
Hollywood Stories

Ryan Reynold’s stars in Detective Pikachu that is in theaters now! Other movies that are coming out this weekends are “The Hustle” with Anne Hathaway and Rebel Wilson, “Poms”, and the life of “J.R.R. Tolkien”

 

Alex Trebek’s pancreatic cancer was getting the best of him when filming last season’s “Jeapardy” was extremely difficult. There were times where he was on his dressing room floor and extreme pain and even crying then would have 15 minutes to pull himself together to be back on stage.

 

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are expecting baby number 4! The surrogate mother is allegedly in labor! Just in time for Mother’s Day!

 

Tags: 
hollywood stories