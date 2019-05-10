Hollywood Stories: Alex Trebek's Breakdown When Filming "Jeopardy!"

Ryan Reynold’s stars in Detective Pikachu that is in theaters now! Other movies that are coming out this weekends are “The Hustle” with Anne Hathaway and Rebel Wilson, “Poms”, and the life of “J.R.R. Tolkien”

Ryan Reynolds offers an electric performance. ⚡ See #DetectivePikachu now playing in theaters! — POKÉMON Detective Pikachu (@DetPikachuMovie) May 9, 2019

Alex Trebek’s pancreatic cancer was getting the best of him when filming last season’s “Jeapardy” was extremely difficult. There were times where he was on his dressing room floor and extreme pain and even crying then would have 15 minutes to pull himself together to be back on stage.

'I was on the floor writhing in pain': Alex Trebek talks about his battle with stage-four cancer—and his new toupee https://t.co/jUo8mfaLC3 — The Daily Beast (@thedailybeast) May 10, 2019

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are expecting baby number 4! The surrogate mother is allegedly in labor! Just in time for Mother’s Day!