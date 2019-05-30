Hollywood Stories: Alex Trebek's Incredible Recovery

Great news about Alex Trebek, whose cancer is almost in remission! Plus, Ashton Kutcher testifies in a murder trial, Arnold Schwarzenegger raps, and more Hollywood stories!

Alex Trebek is amazing! He said yesterday his pancreatic cancer is nearing remission. According to statistics, after a year of this cancer, only 9 percent of people are still battling it, and he's not only in that percentile, but doctors say his tumors have shrunk by 50 percent! He said he had a lot of love and a lot of prayer headed in his direction, and he will never minimize the value of that. There is something to be said for the power of a positive mental attitude, too, when you're going through something so horrible.

Ashton Kutcher testified in a murder trial yesterday. The victim was a woman he was supposed to go on a date with the night she was killed back in 2001. He thought she had stood him up, when she had actually been brutally stabbed to death in her home. The man on trial, referred to as the Hollywood Ripper, has been accused of allegedly going after other women as well.

Audio has surfaced of Star Trek actress Nichelle Nichols screaming at her son, and accusing him of trying to get rid of her. Her son has a conservatorship over her, and friends think he has bad intentions. Can you imagine your own child taking over your finances, especially when they're younger?

Arnold Schwarzenegger has found a new career, or TWO! He will star in an animated kids show called Super Hero Kindergarden, where he plays a former superhero who now teaches kids with superpowers. It's one of the last things Stan Lee was working on when he died. Meanwhile, an Austrian singer has made a song about Arnold... and Arnold raps on it.

Video of Andreas Gabalier feat. Arnold Schwarzenegger - Pump it Up - The Motivation Song

He sounds a little Euro/ 80s nightclub!

Tom Petty's family is at war after Adria, his eldest daughter from his first wife, allegedly planned to cash in on her late father's legacy. Adria wants to create a Paul Newman-style range of Tom Petty salad dressings and other supermarket products. Tensions are boiling over, because Adria's plan was blocked by his wife Dana Petty, and it's turning into a messy feud.

Chris Kattan is out with a tell-all book about his time on SNL, including sex, feuds, cocaine, and everything that occurred on the show. He writes a make out session he had with Katie Holmes as part of a SNL skit, and when he got close to her, she allegedly said under her breath "don't touch my mouth." Later, she slipped him her phone number, so apparently she liked him enough.