Hollywood Stories: Alfonso Ribiero Sues Fortnite over "The Carlton" Dance

Alfonso Ribiero is suing Fortnite and NBA 2k for stealing his Fresh Prince dance “The Carlton” He’s not the only person suing Fortnite for stealing his dance moves, 2 Milly is suing for the Milly Rock dance he created. Also the backpack kid who created the flossing is suing.

Remember Julia Roberts in Mystic Pizza? Well so did a woman in a restroom! Julia Roberts says she knew she made it when a woman asked for Roberts autograph in a bathroom stall. The woman asked if she was in the movie Mystic Pizza (filmed in Mystic, CT) and when Julia continued to say yes the woman put something under the stall and asked if she could sign it.

Ryan Reynolds sent gifts to the guy who redirected the “Avengers” Domain Names to the “Deadpool’ Website. After the “Avengers: Endgame trailer came out some guy bought the domain names “AvengersEndgame.com and “AvengersEndGameMovie.com” and it redirected them to the official “Deadpool” website. What a genius!!