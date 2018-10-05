Hollywood Stories: Amy Schumer, Emily Ratajkowski Arrested Protesting Brett Kavanaugh

Several celebrities were among those arrested protesting Brett Kavanaugh, the controversial Supreme Court nominee accused of sexual misconduct by multiple women. Plus, Captain America says goodbye and more Hollywood Stories.

Amy Schumer was among the Brett Kavanaugh protesters arrested at the Senate after she had a little run in with the Capitol Police. Actress Emily Ratajkowski was taken into custody, as well. She tweeted out "Men who hurt women can no longer be placed in positions of power," but it doesn't look like that's going to have much of an effect, because it seems likely that Kavanagh will sail on through the nomination process.

Today I was arrested protesting the Supreme Court nomination of Brett Kavanaugh, a man who has been accused by multiple women of sexual assault. Men who hurt women can no longer be placed in positions of power. pic.twitter.com/nnwq1O4qk3 — Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata) October 4, 2018

Chris Evans confirmed yesterday that he's done playing Captain America, and is leaving the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Officially wrapped on Avengers 4. It was an emotional day to say the least. Playing this role over the last 8 years has been an honor. To everyone in front of the camera, behind the camera, and in the audience, thank you for the memories! Eternally grateful. — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) October 4, 2018

Megyn Kelly was asked if she thought Matt Lauer could make a career comeback, and she refused to answer, but then said "I know too much that others don't know."

Venom is out this weekend, and it's up against Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper's remake of A Star Is Born. Lady Gaga plays a role where she has a great voice, but maybe her outside appearance doesn't match her inside, kind of like when Barbra Streisand did it. She told Stephen Colbert it was so hard for her not to be in makeup. Lady Gaga said that Bradley Cooper cast her after seeing her live at one of her concerts.

During an interview with the BBC, Steven Seagal was asked about the multiple sexual misconduct allegations against him. He didn't like the question, so he left the interview.

It's been 40 days since Ben Affleck entered rehab, and he says sobriety is a full-time commitment, and he's working hard to try and stick with it. He added "I hope down the road I can offer an example to others who are struggling."