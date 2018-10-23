Hollywood Stories: Amy Schumer is Expecting Her First Baby!
Amy Schumer is expecting her first baby with Chris Fisher and like many things it's announced on Instagram. The best thing about the announccement is she's edited herself onto an image of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle on the IG pic.
About to announce some exciting news on @jessicayellin insta page. Please follow her for up to the minute #newsnotnoise she breaks down what’s really going on. She agreed to post a lil noise today for me! Follow her and VOTE!!
WWE star Roman Reins announces he has been suffering from Leukemia and will be taking a leave of absense immediately and will be give up his WWE Universal Championshop Title
There was a huge plot twist during an emotional WWE Raw
Blac Chyna tells everyone to vote! But she is also pretty tipsy.
Blac Chyna's Very Tipsy Reminder to Get Out and Vote https://t.co/aqJtKs52HK— TMZ (@TMZ) October 22, 2018