Hollywood Stories: Amy Schumer is Expecting Her First Baby!

October 23, 2018
Christine Lee
Entertainment
Amy Schumer is expecting her first baby with Chris Fisher and like many things it's announced on Instagram. The best thing about the announccement is she's edited herself onto an image of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle on the IG pic.

About to announce some exciting news on @jessicayellin insta page. Please follow her for up to the minute #newsnotnoise she breaks down what’s really going on. She agreed to post a lil noise today for me! Follow her and VOTE!!

A post shared by @ amyschumer on

 

WWE star Roman Reins announces he has been suffering from Leukemia and will be taking a leave of absense immediately and will be give up his WWE Universal Championshop Title

There was a huge plot twist during an emotional WWE Raw


Blac Chyna tells everyone to vote! But she is also pretty tipsy.

