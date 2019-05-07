Hollywood Stories: Amy Schumer Gives Birth to Baby Boy!
The duke and duchess had their baby yesterday and it’s a boy! Congratulations to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle on welcoming a healthy baby boy!
Amy Schumer also had her baby this week and she had the funniest caption! “10:55PM last night. Our royal baby was born.” HAHA
We are pleased to announce that Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Sussex welcomed their firstborn child in the early morning on May 6th, 2019. Their Royal Highnesses’ son weighs 7lbs. 3oz. The Duchess and baby are both healthy and well, and the couple thank members of the public for their shared excitement and support during this very special time in their lives. More details will be shared in the forthcoming days.
"10:55 pm last night. Our royal baby was born." - Amy Schumer pic.twitter.com/C92Cu3Oy3M— E! News (@enews) May 6, 2019
We have Chance the Rapper to thank for bringing back Wendy’s spicy chicken nuggets back!! Chance tweeted, “Positive Affirmations for today: I WILL have a good day, I Will succeed today, Wendy’s WILL bring back spicy nuggets at some point please please Lord let it be today.” Wendy’s replied back with, “Y’all keep asking, so here’s your chance.
The people in charge say if you guys can get our tweet (this one right here) to 2 Million likes, they will bring SPICY CHICKEN NUGGETS BACK.
Let’s freakin’ do this!”
.@Wendys is bringing back spicy nuggets thanks to @chancetherapper and I need these ASAP -- https://t.co/Q4nlWHwJaK pic.twitter.com/PTcXA8Ey9A— Complex Music (@ComplexMusic) May 6, 2019