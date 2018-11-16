Hollywood Stories: Amy Schumer Hospitalized for Severe Morning Sickness

Pregnant Amy Schumer has been hospitalized for very sever morning sickness and unfortunately other complications. She has had to cancel some of her comedy stand ups of her tour and reschedule them to another time. As of now Amy and the baby are doing fine.

P.Diddy’s Ex and Mother to 3 of his children, Kim Porter, has unfortunately died on Thursday at the age of 47. Porter went to bed early Wednesday night because she wasn’t feeling well. Thursday morning when her family went to wake her she was non responsive. The cause of death may have been either the flu or pneumonia. They are also looking into a recent trip Porter took to Africa to find if she may have caught a disease there.

Jordin Sparks is saying peppermint gum is drying up her breast milk. Sparks had her first kid back in May and she is stating that she wishes someone would have told her to lay of the mint! Jordin says, quote, "Don't have any peppermint gum or the next day, you won't have any [breast> milk. It dries you up. I had no idea. It was the craziest thing." In case you're curious, she was eventually able to restore her supply.