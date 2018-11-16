Hollywood Stories: Amy Schumer Hospitalized for Severe Morning Sickness
Pregnant Amy Schumer has been hospitalized for very sever morning sickness and unfortunately other complications. She has had to cancel some of her comedy stand ups of her tour and reschedule them to another time. As of now Amy and the baby are doing fine.
Texas I am so deeply sorry. I have been really looking forward to these shows. I have to reschedule. I am in the hospital. I’m fine. Baby’s fine but everyone who says the 2nd trimester is better is not telling the full story. I’ve been even more ill this trimester. I have hyperemesis and it blows. Very lucky to be pregnant but this is some bullshit! Sending so much love to the doctors and nurses taking great care of me and Tati! They are cool as hell! And Texas I am really really sorry and I’ll be out there as soon as I’m better.
P.Diddy’s Ex and Mother to 3 of his children, Kim Porter, has unfortunately died on Thursday at the age of 47. Porter went to bed early Wednesday night because she wasn’t feeling well. Thursday morning when her family went to wake her she was non responsive. The cause of death may have been either the flu or pneumonia. They are also looking into a recent trip Porter took to Africa to find if she may have caught a disease there.
Model and actress Kim Porter, who shares three children with musician and entrepreneur Sean "Diddy" Combs, has died, a representative of Combs told CNN. Porter was 47. https://t.co/2kJG9f7ou3 pic.twitter.com/rfNAgn8AuP— CNN (@CNN) November 16, 2018
Jordin Sparks is saying peppermint gum is drying up her breast milk. Sparks had her first kid back in May and she is stating that she wishes someone would have told her to lay of the mint! Jordin says, quote, "Don't have any peppermint gum or the next day, you won't have any [breast> milk. It dries you up. I had no idea. It was the craziest thing." In case you're curious, she was eventually able to restore her supply.
Exclusive: Jordin Sparks thinks peppermint gum dried up her breast milk. https://t.co/ku3uJ34a87— Us Weekly (@usweekly) November 15, 2018