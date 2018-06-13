Hollywood Stories: The Angelina vs. Brad Custody Battle

The custody battle between Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt is heating up, we've got details on Ariana's engagement ring, and what is an "avocado hand"? Find out now!

A court has ordered Angelina Jolie to take steps to improve Brad Pitt's access to their six children, or risk losing primary custody. She's reportedly agreed to a summer visitation schedule, and to unmonitored calls and texts between Brad and the kids.

Mama June is losing her eyesight. She's apparently having problems doing stuff around the house.

Ariana Grande has been wearing her $100,000 engagement ring... guess Pete Davidson makes some good money on SNL. It was made by a Manhattan-based jeweler named Greg Yuna, and the jeweler confirmed he made the ring by posting the news in an Instagram story yesterday, along with pictures.

Anthony Bourdain's Parts Unknown was scheduled to leave Netflix on June 16th, but after his suicide and a newfound fascination with the show, Netflix has said that they're going to extend its run on the streaming service for quite a bit longer now.

A category on Jeopardy the other night was "I Need a Drink." But Alec Trebec had an... interesting pronunciation of an ingredient in a margarita:

Do know what an avocado hand is? Joy Behar explains:

Apparently doctors are seeing more and more of this injury... just use a spoon to pry out the pit, guys!

Kim Kardashian is becoming such an advocate! She's now trying to convince Twitter to allow edits, the way Facebook and Instagram do. Once you tweet something and notice there's something wrong with it, you can't go back to edit it, you can only delete the entire thing or leave it up and be embarassed. Kim spoke with Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey about it, and he "really heard her out."

Roseanne is seriously considering giving up her profits from a potential spinoff, resolving an issue that was going to block the show from continuing in a new form. The rest of the cast wants the show to go on without Roseanne getting anything... and she's reportedly open to the idea.

Former Spider-Man Andrew Garfield was out having a nice little dinner, when one mom walked right up and wouldn't leave him alone. He kind of threw some shade at her, while he said hello to her sick son.