Hollywood Stories: Another Car Accident Involving Tracy Morgan

Tracy Morgan got his brand new car crashed into, just after he bought it. Plus, Rihanna is the world's richest female musician, Toy Story 4 taps four comedy legends, and more in today's Hollywood Stories.

Tracy Morgan was in another accident yesterday, when an SUV sideswiped the $2 million Bugatti he had just purchased about an hour earlier. The driver was probably terrified, because she sideswiped this massively expensive car, and then Tracy Morgan climbed out of the top and started banging on her window. Maybe he was still shaken up from the near-death experience he had almost five years ago, when his car was crashed into by a tractor-trailer?

ABC News boss James Goldston was at Donald Trump's table at the glitzy dinner in London that honored Prince Charles and Camilla. How did he get in? What about CBS and NBC and all the other media bosses?

Nick Jonas pointed out the creepy reality behind the Jonas Brothers' purity rings. He said "what's discouraging about that chapter of our life is that at 13, my sex life was being discussed." But it's because YOU put the purity ring on... people are going to ask you about it!

Forbes released their annual list of America's richest self-made women. Oprah is 10th with $2.6 billion, Kylie Jenner was 23rd with $1 billion. Rihanna is 37th, with $600 million... she's also the richest female musician on the list.

Harrison Ford went skydiving for the first time with his 18-year-old son Liam. Ellen DeGeneres wanted to know if Harrison liked it... he did, though it might be difficult you to tell in this clip:

Toy Story 4 has added four comedy legends to its cast. Mel Brooks plays an elephant named Melephant Brooks, Carol Burnett is a children's seat named Chairol Burnett, Carl Reiner plays a rhino named Carl Reineroceros, and Betty White plays a teething toy named Bitey White. So cute!!

Jeopardy! producers are threatening action against whoever leaked footage of James Holzhauer losing before it aired. They claim to know who did it, but aren't naming names until they're sure. Who cares??? It went viral, and that got them free publicity.

MTV is reviving Punk'd and Singled Out, but they won't air on TV. Each show will air shorter, 10-minute episodes hosted on Quibi, a mobile video platform.

Michael Douglas is trying to unload a $60 million house he owns, and he's narrating his own real estate ad!