Hollywood Stories: Another Indecent Proposal?...

Indecent Proposal is getting a remake, Incredibles 2 breaks an animated record, Alan Alda goes public with his Parkinson's, and more Hollywood Stories...

According to Hollywood insiders, they're going to be remaking Indecent Proposal. That's the movie where Woody Harrelson and Demi Moore play a couple who take Robert Redford up on his offer of a million dollars to spend one night with Demi. In this day and age, this seems like the perfect movie to revisit.

Video of Indecent Proposal - Trailer

Tiffany Haddish, a very funny lady, has had 38 "experiences" with men, but she isn't currently dating anyone because she doesn't really have the time. How much time is she investing in those 38 men, though?

After seven weekends in theaters, and with releases in several major overseas markets still to come, Disney Pixar's Incredibles 2 has hit the $1 billion mark at the global box office. It did this faster than any other animated film in history.

Video of Incredibles 2 Official Trailer

MASH star Alan Alda is living with Parkinson's disease. The 82-year-old decided to go public after he noticed some symptoms while promoting his new podcast Clear+Vivid. He said yesterday on CBS This Morning that he's had a full life, and then he reveals how he figured it out... it had to do with dreaming and throwing a pillow at his wife.

Video of Alan Alda reveals Parkinson&#039;s disease diagnosis

The classic TV show Fantasy Island is being turned into a movie. Fantasy Island ran on ABC from 1977 to 1984, and featured Ricardo Montalbán and Herve Vilchez, both of whom have passed away. Who will star in the movie?...

Jennifer Lopez is set to receive the prestigious Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award at the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards. She will also perform on the show, for the first time since 2001. Other winners include Madonna, Britney Spears, Justin Timberlake, Beyonce, Rihanna, and P!nk. She's in good company! The show will air live from Radio City Music Hall on Monday August 20th at 9pm on MTV.

20th Century Fox is in the early stages of developing a prequel to the 1993 baseball comedy The Sandlot, with the original director and writer on board. The Sandlot was set in the summer of 1962, so the prequel would have to be a retro piece set in the 50s or 40s, focusing on the dad played by Dennis Leary, or maybe the mom who was played by Karen Allen.

Patrick Renna, who played Hamilton "Ham" in the movie, recently took a photo with a fan that went viral. He stopped a fan on the street after noticing he had on a "You're Killing Me, Smalls" t-shirt... but the fan didn't recognize him! Patrick explained who he was, they took a photo, and it ended up going viral, being received over 14,000 times.

Said nice shirt to this dude walking by us and he had no idea what we were talking about. Thought I would capture the moment. pic.twitter.com/mrx5mgNzDm — Patrick Renna (@PatrickRenna) July 25, 2018

Part of a castle in Northern Ireland that was used on Game of Thrones is for sale... for under a million dollars!