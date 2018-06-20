Hollywood Stories: Are Gwyneth and Brad Falchuk Getting Married Soon?

The Hamptons is buzzing that the summer will end with a bang, as rumors has it Gwyneth Paltrow is going to marry the Hollywood producer she's with right now, Brad Falchuk. So if you're going to be on the Hamptons this summer, expect wedding traffic. And Coldplay will probably be playing in Australia that night.

Chrissy Teigen is obviously team Gwyneth, because she posted a picture of herself "steaming her hoo-hoo." Gwyneth has talked about steaming the area, so that you can make sure everything's just right down there, and Chrissy posted a photo of herself steaming it.

ESPN The Magazine is releasing its Body Issue next week, and they announced the lineup. It includes a couple of NFL Draft Picks and some NBA and WNBA stars. The athletes worked hard to get their bodies, they should show them off if they want to!

Seth MacFarlane gave $2.5 million to NPR, following up on a tweet he posted over the weekend regarding Fox News' Tucker Carlson. What do you get from NPR when you donate that kind of money?

In other words, don’t think critically, don’t consult multiple news sources, and in general, don’t use your brain. Just blindly obey Fox News. This is fringe shit, and it’s business like this that makes me embarrassed to work for this company. https://t.co/kC7MPYxdgZ — Seth MacFarlane (@SethMacFarlane) June 16, 2018

Speaking of Mr. Bow Tie himself, Carlson is reportedly having an affair with Julie Bowen from Modern Family. It's truly an era of mixed politics.

Rachel Maddow she was so overcome with emotion last night, talking about the Tender Age Detention Centers that she couldn't even finish her show.

Video of Rachel Maddow Breaks Down Over Immigrant Family Seperation

Fran Drescher is suggesting that a revival of The Nanny could be announced soon, and it will have a fresh bend to it.

The people behind Star Trek Discovery on CBS All Access are working on new content. One possible show could bring back Patrick Stewart as Captain Jean Luc Picard. That would be cool!

On Jimmy Kimmel last night, it was an interesting gathering, as Steve Martin and Martin Short told a story about how they have colonoscopy parties with Tom Hanks.