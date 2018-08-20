Hollywood Stories: Are Keanu Reeves and Winona Ryder For Real Married?

Netflix might go ad friendly, Winona Ryder and Keanu Reeves might be married, and have we all been mispronouncing Ariana Grande's name? Find out in today's Hollywood Stories...

Netflix confirmed it's testing showing ads for its original content. Subscribers are already paying Netflix for streaming each month, which is supposed to cover the costs of the content, but now that Netflix has mishandled their finances, they're thinking of following Hulu, making customers pay more for ad-free content. It's becoming more and more like commercial television.

Stormy Daniels pulled out of a British reality TV show at the last minute, after a dispute with the producers. She was due to take part in Celebrity Big Brother UK, which locks contestants in a house under constant surveillance. Stormy said she's out at the last minute, but didn't say exactly why.

Winona Ryder and Keanu Reeves might be married... in Romania. While promoting their upcoming rom-com Destination Wedding, Winona revealed she's not entirely sure that she and Keanu didn't have a real, legitimate wedding back in 1992 while filming Bram Stoker's Dracula. In that movie's wedding scene, Francis Ford Coppola hired a real Romanian priest to do the wedding, so technically they could be married.

More than a dozen people hoping to attend a Backstreet Boys concert were injured in Oklahoma on Saturday when severe weather took down an outdoor concert entrance structure. It was a show at WinStar World Casino Resort in Thackerville. The show was ultimately postponed, but some of the injured fans said they're already planning to come back when the show gets rescheduled. That is loyalty!

Have we all been mispronouncing Ariana Grande's name all these years? Apparently it's pronounced "Grandy" not "Grahn-day."

Tara Reid is pushing the last Sharknado movie, and we want to know what she was drinking during this interview for Australian TV.