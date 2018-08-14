Hollywood Stories: Aretha Franklin Gravely Ill?

The latest on Aretha Franklin's illness, The Facts of Life stars reunion to say goodbye to Charlotte Rae, a list of would-be Avengers, and lots more Hollywood Stories.

According to multiple sources, Aretha Franklin, who has previously struggled with her health, is gravely ill. People magazine is reporting she's been sick for a long time, but didn't want people to know about it. CNN says she's actually in hospice care. The 76-year-old is apparently resting and asking for prayers.

Coincidentally, it turned out that Beyonce and Jay-Z were performing in Aretha's hometown of Detroit last night, and dedicated their show to her.

The Facts of Life stars Mindy Cohn and Kim Fields attended a memorial service for Charlotte Rae, and then they hung out for the rest of the day. They even posted a message saying "Love ya, couldn't have gotten through today without you."

Game of Thrones author George R.R. Martin likes killing off major characters because it magnifies the suspense. He says now anybody could die.

A contestant on $100,000 Pyramid needed to get someone to guess people whose last name is Obama, and the first thing he said was bin Laden. He claims he didn't confuse Osama with Obama, he said he just had a moment.

So. This is me below. Racist $100,000 Pyramid Guy. Let me tell you the story about perhaps the most embarrassing moment of my life. #KillMe (Thread 1/13) https://t.co/CcyxnxXsC9 — Evan Kaufman (@EvanKaufman) August 14, 2018

Lady Gaga remembered having trouble breaking in to show business, because of her looks... kind of like her character in A Star Is Born. She said "It's heartbreaking because you feel like, why am I not enough?"

Sam Smith has been criticized for saying he doesn't like Michael Jackson. Now you can't even say that you're not a fan of an artist... why can't you say who you like and who you don't like?

Omarosa recorded some stuff while she was working at the White House, and now she's dropping all the tapes. Every day she has a new recording, and yesterday's recording was General Kelly firing her. Then Donald Trump called her the day after she left the White House, and he said I had no idea that you were let go.

Video of Omarosa Manigault Full Interview On Secret Recordings, Alleges Audio Of Trump Saying N-Word | TODAY

Stormy Daniels is doing the U.K. version of Celebrity Big Brother, along with Kirstie Alley.

Weird Al is getting his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame... it's about time!

Eleven actors who almost played Avengers:

Tom Cruise was almost Iron-Man, instead it went to Robert Downey Jr.

Sam Rockwell was also almost Iron-Man.

Wesley Snipes was almost Black Panther, but it didn't go to him, it went to Chadwick Boseman.

Jake Gyllenhaal was almost Spider-Man.

David Duchovny was almost the Hulk.

Emily Blunt was almost Black Widow, but that went to Scarlett Johansson.

Liam Hemsworth was almost Thor, before his brother Chris took the role.

John Krasinski was almost Captain America.

Jim Carrey was almost Rocket Raccoon.

Olivia Wilde was almost Gamora.

Joaquin Phoenix was almost Dr. Strange before Benedict Cumberbatch got cast.

The guys on American Pickers found a footlocker used as a prop in the movie Forrest Gump, and they bought it for $300.