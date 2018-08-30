Hollywood Stories: Aretha Franklin's Second Public Viewing Outfit

Aretha Franklin gets an outfit change at her viewing, Ed Sheeran will play himself in a new movie, and YES, that really was Michael Jackson guest starring on The Simpsons back in 1991. Read all the Hollywood Stories for today...

For this second and final day of her viewing, Aretha Franklin-- who's lying in repose-- underwent a costume change. On Tuesday, she was wearing red, and yesterday she was decked out head to toe in blue. Her coffin was also changed from gold to bronze. Apparently, that's the diva thing to do!

Kanye West finally answered Jimmy Kimmel's question and said he thinks President Trump takes care of black people, because Trump wants black people to like him. Kanye also apologized for his slavery was "a choice" comment.

Ed Sheeran is playing himself in a movie about a singer/ songwriter who wakes up one day as the only person on Earth who remembers the Beatles. Danny Boyle is directing this, he made Trainspotting, 28 Days Later, and Slumdog Millionaire, so it's got a good director. The movie doesn't have a title yet, and Ed isn't the lead character... he plays himself, and he discovers the main character and takes him on tour. It's kind of a cool premise.

Alec Baldwin now says he is not playing Batman's dad Thomas Wayne for The Joker movie. That was a quick turn around!

Page Six is reporting that Lil Pump was busted driving with the wrong license plates on his Rolls Royce.

The Eagles recently passed Michael Jackson's Thriller on the list of best selling U.S. albums ever, but the King of Pop will get the last laugh. IMAX announced yesterday, which would have been Jackson's 60th birthday, that it's partnering with his estate to digitally remaster the short film "Thriller" and release it in IMAX 3D for the first time ever. It will be amazing to see "Thriller" on a screen that big!

And, there's a Michael Jackson TV series in the works. Apparently, it's going to be a very revealing miniseries... what's left to reveal?

Matt Groening confirmed it really was Michael Jackson's voice in "Stark Raving Dad," the classic 1991 episode of The Simpsons in which Homer befriends a guy in a mental asylum who believes he's Michael Jackson. Michael did the speaking voice for the guest character, but they had to use an impersonator when he sings the song "Happy Birthday Lisa," to avoid screwing up Michael's record label contract. The singing voice was a well-known Michael Jackson impersonator.

A list of rock's the most repetitive songs is out, and it includes the song "Surfin Bird" by the Trashmen, Bill Withers "Ain't No Sunshine," The Beatles' "Hey Jude," and "Lovin', Touchin', Squeezin'" by Journey.

Video of Surfin&#039; Bird

Video of Ain&#039;t No Sunshine

Video of Hey Jude (Remastered 2015)