Hollywood Stories: Aretha Franklin's Star Studded Funeral

Aretha Franklin's star-studded funeral is upon us, plus, Meghan Markle goes on holiday, and Jeff Goldblum addresses people who call him "daddy" online. All this and more in the Hollywood Stories...

Aretha Franklin's funeral today will be a star studded event, with performances of her greatest hits and gospel classics by major stars. Jennifer Hudson-- who will play the late Queen of Soul in an upcoming biopic-- with sing "Amazing Grace" at the Greater Grace Temple in Detroit, while Ariana Grande will perform Franklin's ballad "Natural Woman" according to a set list obtained by TMZ. Other acts include Faith Hill, who will sing "What a Friend We Have in Jesus," Stevie Wonder will offer his rendition of "The Lord's Prayer," and Fantasia Barrino will perform "Precious Lord."

John McCain is being laid to rest on Sunday.

Someone Photoshopped a bikini picture of Amy Schumer to make her look thinner, and she didn't like it. She said she likes how she really looks, being strong and healthy and sexy.

Jennifer Lawrence eats what she wants, when she wants... but she says she does work out more than normal because she has a certain way she wants to look.

We love anything to do with Jeff Goldblum. For some reason, people on the Internet like to call him daddy, and he shared his reaction.

Video of Jeff Goldblum Says He Likes to Be Called Daddy While Eating Spicy Wings | Hot Ones

Jeff Goldblum gets hotter the older he gets.

Meghan Markle took a break from her royal duties to spend some quality time with her best friend Jessica Mulroney in Toronto, a secret trip which took place last week. She flew commercial roundtrip for the three day getaway, and spent three days holed up at Jessica and her husband Ben's Toronto home. They spent their days catching up, cooking together, and-- of course-- playing with Jessica's children.

Tiffani "Don't call me Amber" Thiessen and Mario Lopez have shown their respective kids Saved By The Bell. Tiffani let her 8-year-old daughter watch the first season of the 30 year old show, but cut her off when the kissing started to happen.

Video of Mario Lopez Reunites with &#039;Saved by the Bell&#039; Cast Member on The Ellen Show

DJ Khaled has launched an affordable line of gold furniture called We The Best Home. It features statement pieces designed to "elevate your home to a new level of expression." Things started about $399, and includes everything from couches and gold lion statues... and of course, a throne.