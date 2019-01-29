Hollywood Stories: Ariana Grande Makes More History

Have you seen the new Pepsi “OKAY” Commercial? It’s hilarious! It stars Steve Carell, Lil Jon, and Cardi B. You will see it play during the Super Bowl commercial breaks this Sunday. “OKAAAAAAY!” or should we say, “OKURRRRTT!!!”

Is Pepsi OK? Is having Steve Carell, Lil Jon, and Cardi B in our #SBLIII commercial OK??? #PepsiMoreThanOK pic.twitter.com/LWM6Sh6GN5 — Pepsi™ (@pepsi) January 28, 2019

Ariana Grande’s “7 Rings’ is No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100. Before “Thank U Next”, and “7 Rings”no female entered atop the Hot 100 since Adele’s “Hello” in Nov 2015.

In the #Hot100's history, @ArianaGrande is the first artist whose first two No. 1s have both debuted at No. 1 ("Thank U, Next" & "7 Rings"). — Billboard Charts (@billboardcharts) January 28, 2019

Blac Chyna goes MIA on Rob Kardashian when she is supposed to have their Baby Dream. Finds out that she is in Hawaii with her new boyfriend Kidd Buu. Rob was not warned that Chyne wouldn’t be unavailable to care for Dream… Rob was not happy!