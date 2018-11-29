Hollywood Stories: Ariana Grande comes out with a Youtube Special of her Behind the Scenes Work!

Taylor Swift has topped the list on most influential men and women on Twitter! Company by the name of Brandwatch put an algorithm to assign everyone an “influential score based on their social media engagement. Taylor Swift’s score came out to a 98!

 

Ariana Grande is coming out with a four part docuseries to stream on Youtube. It will include behind the scenes of her Dangerous Woman Tour and the making of the “Sweetener” album. New episode of the Dangerous Woman Diaries will premiere every Thursday on Ariana’s Youtube Channel.

 

Mel B removed a tattoo she had of her ex’s name and she kept her skin in a jar!!! Mel said, “Nobody can see it, but I know it’s there and it’s off my body.

 

