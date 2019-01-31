Hollywood Stories: Ariana Grande Has a Japanese Tattoo that Translates "BBQ Grill"

Ariana Grande had a huge tattoo fail! She was trying to get “7 Rings” on her hand in Japanese but it actually translates to “BBG GRILL” The exact word she got was “Sirichin” and that means a small Japanese barbecue grill. Ariana says that she left characters out and she said, “It hurt like [eff> and still looks tight. I wouldn’t have lasted one more symbol lmao. But this spot also peels a ton and won’t last so if I miss it enough I’ll suffer thru the whole things next time.”

Ariana Grande Cops to Misspelled Japanese Hand Tattoo https://t.co/KccdhVLdmN — TMZ (@TMZ) January 30, 2019

Chance the Rapper and the Backstreet Boys collaborate for a Doritos commercial to a new remix of “I Want It That Way”. We will definitely see his Doritos commercial during the Big Game this Sunday.

Chance the Rapper, Backstreet Boys star in Doritos Super Bowl commercial https://t.co/jtPZT7Ckk5 — Entertainment Weekly (@EW) January 29, 2019

Drake gave $200 tips at McDonald’s, NOT $20,000! Drake went to McDonalds earlier this wekk and he gave two employees $100 in cash, but someone on Twitter thought he gave him $10,000 each! Sorry buddy, just $100.

No, Drake didn't tip two McDonald's staff $20,000