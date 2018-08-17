Hollywood Stories: Ariana Grande Honors Aretha

We go deep on Ariana Grande's incredible tribute to Aretha Franklin and more Hollywood Stories.

Vogue announced it will no longer hire underage models. Thank you Vogue, for finally joining the century... it's about time that you stopped employing child labor.

The fight that sent the marriage of Johnny Depp and Amber Heard down the toilet stemmed from a pile of doo doo he found in their bed. Depp accused Heard of dumping the mess as revenge for being two hours late to her 30th birthday. What woman wouldn't do that???

Scarlett Johansson landed the top spot on Forbes list of the world's highest paid actresses of 2018. She quadrupled her 2017 earnings, bringing in $40.5 million, thanks in part to her role as Black Widow in the Avengers franchise.

Scarlett dethroned 2017's top earner Emma Stone, who didn't even make the top 10 this year. Angelina Jolie was number two, with $28 million. And we just heard two days ago that she had asked Brad Pitt for a loan as a down payment on a house.

Justin Bieber is a big brother once again. His dad and his step mom just had a baby girl named Bay Bieber.

Madonna has plans to open a football academy in Malawi, a move inspired by her adopted son David Banda who has ambitions of being a professional player. And Madonna is featured on Ariana Grande's new album, in which she's actually playing God.

Aretha Franklin's family knows a massive turn out is coming in honor of her, and a church just won't cut it, so they're going to hold her public viewing at a larger venue. It will happen at the Charles H. Wright Museum of African-American History in Detroit. No date has been set.

Oprah did a legendary interview with Aretha, and she called Aretha's talent a gift from God.

Video of Aretha Franklin&#039;s Unforgettable Moments with Oprah | The Oprah Winfrey Show | Oprah Winfrey Network

Ariana Grande was inspired by Aretha, and she performed an Aretha song on Jimmy Fallon's show, even though she hadn't intended to sing. Questlove and The Roots apparently convinced her to perform, and they opened the show with an incredible cover of "Natural Woman." Ariana powered through the performance, the spirit moved her, and later she broke down in tears offstage because it was so emotional.