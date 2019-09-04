Hollywood Stories: Ariana Grande Sues Forever 21

Forever 21 used an Ariana lookalike for their ads, and the pop star was not here for it. Plus, is cardi B's latest feud really with a bunch of 10-year-olds?

Ariana Grande is suing Forever 21 for using her likeness without her consent. She was approached by them back in December for an endorsement deal, and she passed... they weren't happy with that, so they found an Ariana lookalike and had her pose in clothing and accessories that directly resembled Ariana's "Seven Rings" music video. They also apparently re-shared some of her music and photos off her Instagram account, without her permission. That last part is skirting the line of what's allowed legally, but we have a feeling Ariana Grande is gonna win this lawsuit.

Kevin Federline accused Britney Spears' father Jamie Spears of violently lashing out at their 13-year-old son Sean, and got a restraining order against Jamie on behalf of Sean and his brother Jayden... a restraining order Britney did not oppose.

Terminator star Linda Hamilton has been celibate for the last 15 years, and she says she doesn't miss having sex.

There's a group of four 10-year-old rappers called ZN8ation, who are starting a beef with Cardi B!

Video of CARDI B, DISSED BY ZN8tion And GOES CRAZY

Mark-Paul Gosselaar, Mario Lopez, and Elizabeth Berkley are reportedly in talks to participate in some kind of Saved By The Bell revival.

Between Two Ferns: The Movie is coming to Netflix on September 20th, and it features a gazillion cameos including Chrissy Teigen, Brie Larson, Matthew McConaughey, and Will Ferrell. The movie is about a road trip that Zach Galifianakis has to go on to save his career.