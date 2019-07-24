Hollywood Stories: Ariana Grande, Taylor Swift Lead MTV Video Music Awards Nominees

The MTV Video Music Award nominees are out, and so is Taylor Swift's latest single! Plus, the strangeest feature in Leonardo DiCaprio's contract, Bachelor In Paradise's new twist, and more Hollywood Stories.

The MTV Video Music Awards were announced yesterday, and Ariana Grande and Taylor Swift lead with ten each, followed by Billy Eilish with nine. The ceremony goes down Monday August 26th, and voting is open now.

VOTE NOW AT https://t.co/x8FCmoZLkH ❗️❗️See who wins August 26 on @MTV -- pic.twitter.com/cn9sj1htl8 — Video Music Awards (@vmas) July 23, 2019

Taylor Swift just dropped the latest single off of her upcoming album Lover. The new song is called "The Archer."

The song was produced by Jack Antonoff from Bleachers. Salt think it sounds a lot like a Mumford and Sons song... maybe they'll cover it?

Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon a Time in Hollywood hits theaters this week. Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt star in it, with Pitt playing a stunt double for Leo's fading movie star. They live next door to Charles Manson, around the time of the Manson slayings.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Leo had a "no eye contact" clause in his contract, where you could not look him directly in the eye on set. So where did you have to look?

Big Brother houseguest Jack Matthews is in trouble this morning, after saying some racially charged remarks during the filming of the show about Isabella Wang. Apparently, no one thought anything of it when he said it, but when people saw it, the outrage exploded.

Stranger Things's Joe Keery (AKA Steve Harrington, AKA Mr. Hair) has his own band called Djo. They sound really good!

The Bachelor and The Bachelorette those shows are fun, but nothing-- not even Love Island, not even Big Brother-- can hold a candle to Bachelor in Paradise. If you just want straight up stupid, nonsensical reality show crap, this is THE show to watch. The show is coming back on August 5th, and the latest promo reveals a twist-- for the first time ever, they're going to have a same sex relationship on the show. Demi is going to have a girlfriend, although we don't know who it is yet.

Dean the heart throb is sporting a new mustache that could have its own Instagram account. Christine doesn't like it, but apparently everybody else does.

Kylie Jenner posted a photo of herself and her boyfriend Travis Scott, and the internet got up in arms because it shows her parking in a handicapped spot.

Happy birthday Jennifer Lopez! She turns 50 today, and she looks amazing.