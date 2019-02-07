Hollywood Stories: Ariana Grande Will Not be Attending The Grammy's

Ariana Grande will not be performing nor be attending the Grammy’s because the Producer’s allegedly “Insulted” her. Ariana felt insulted because the producers refused to let her perform “7 Rings”. They agreed, but only if she does it in a medley. She wanted to do the whole song, but they only wanted her to do other songs so Ariana backed out.

Ariana Grande reportedly pulls out of Grammys ceremony over performance disagreement.

Michael B Jordan said he had to go to therapy after playing the villain (Erik Killmonger) in “Black Panther”. Michael said he got so into his character that he purposely distanced himself from others. In an interview with Opera he said “I spent a lot of time alone. I figured Erik (his character), his childhood growing up was pretty lonely. He didn’t have a lot of people he could talk to about his place called Wakanda that didn’t exist. I think just being in that kind of mind state… it caught up with me“ Michael sought out professional help after and he states his therapy sessions helped him out a lot.

Michael B. Jordan went to therapy after playing villain in 'Black Panther'

Avengers End Game directors Joe and Anthony Russo have confirmed the film is at a three hour mark although edits are still being made. The movie is made up of 22 movies and it has a lot of story telling. If they are to release the three hour duration Avengers: End game will be the longest Marvel movie.