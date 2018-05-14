Hollywood Stories: Avengers Infinity War Wins Again

The latest Avengers movie dominated the box office for a third week, NBC reveals some new must-see TV, and more in today's Hollywood Stories.

Avengers: Infinity War was number one at the box office for the third straight week, taking in another $61.8 million. So far, in total, it's made just under two billion dollars. It will definitely drop to second this coming weekend, when Deadpool 2 come out.

On The Graham Norton Show, Josh Brolin, who was in Avengers: Infinity War, joined Ryan Reynolds, who has Deadpool 2 coming out this weekend. Brolin paid Reynolds a bizarre compliment.

Video of Josh Brolin Put Himself Through Torture For Ryan Reynolds - The Graham Norton Show

The Daniel Day Lewis of comedians???

NBC is very excited about at least three new shows this fall, you can tell because of where they've placed them in the lineup. First is Manifest, which is kind of the reverse of LOST, where a plane reappears after being missing for five years. That will follow The Voice on Mondays, and Robert Zemeckis is executive producing.

New Amsterdam a medical show will follow This Is Us on Tuesday nights, and it even has the same style music.

Video of Watch NBC&#039;s New Amsterdam Trailer

I Feel Bad is a new comedy from producer Amy Poehler, about a working mom trying and failing to do it all, and be perfect. It will follow Will and Grace on Thursday. NBC also announced a new reality competition show starring The Rock. Color us intrigued...

Lethal Weapon is getting a third season, but without Clayne Crawford. He's been fired for his alleged bad behavior on set, and will be replaced by Seann William Scott.

Fox also confirmed rumors that they're bringing back Tim Allen's Last Man Standing, while The CW has given series orders for Charmed and Roswell.

Lin Manuel Miranda's campaign to save Brooklyn Nine-Nine has worked! The show was picked up by NBC for a sixth season.

During a solo gig, Lindsey Buckingham talked about his rift with Fleetwood Mac. He said the rest of the band lost perspective, and harmed the legacy of the band, but he refused to launch a personal attack when someone in the crowd yelled "F*** Stevie Nicks."

There are a lot of commencement speeches over the weekend, because it's graduation time. Oprah was the commencement speaker at the USC School of Journalism on Saturday, and gave some fun advice in addition to the usual serious stuff. She talked about eating breakfast, buying the right mattress, and putting your phone away at the dinner table.

Video of Oprah&#039;s Inspirational Commencement Speech at USC | Oprah Winfrey Network

Black Panther himself, Chadwick Boseman, spoke at his alma mater Howard University, and he threw in a little Black Panther reference.

Video of Chadwick Boseman&#039;s Howard University 2018 Commencement Speech

Chance the Rapper was given an honorary doctorate while delivering the commencement speech to graduates at Dillard University, and he had some fun with it.

Video of Chance the Rapper&#039;s Dillard Commencement Speech

Welcome to Instagram, baby True. On Saturday morning, new mom Khloe Kardashian took to Instagram to show a close up of her daughter, to celebrate her 1 month birthday.

Meghan Markle's father staged photos with paparazzi that were shared around the world and sold for $135,000, just days before he's supposed to walk her down the aisle. He staged photos of himself putting on a tuxedo and getting measured, and watching wedding coverage on TV while he's reading a newspaper. Yes, he's making money on his daughter's wedding.

People are pulling up old clips on YouTube from a weird workout video that Angela Lansbury did back in 1988, where she takes a bubble bath and talks about sex. She was 63 when this came out, she's almost 93 now. Enjoy!