Hollywood Stories: Bachelorette Tea! Girlfriends and Ultimatums!

July 16, 2019
Christine Lee

There's sooo much Bachelorette drama... on and off the set! We break it all down in today's Hollywood Stories with Christine Lee and Salt! 

Luke on The Bachelorette--who has been the villain this season--laid down an ultimatum to Hannah... he basically said he's out if she slept with anyone else. Welp. BOY, BYE! 

 

Peter the Pilot reportedly dumped a girlfriend right before Christmas (over Facetime) so he could go on the show! And she dragged him!!! 

But that's better than Jed who allegedly had a girlfriend the whole time on the show and just went on to get famous! 

Supergirl is getting pants next season! 

Lifetime is gonna bring us 28 Christmas movies this year! There's one that was filmed in Connecticut in Wethersfield. 

 

 

