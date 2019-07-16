Hollywood Stories: Bachelorette Tea! Girlfriends and Ultimatums!

There's sooo much Bachelorette drama... on and off the set! We break it all down in today's Hollywood Stories with Christine Lee and Salt!

Luke on The Bachelorette--who has been the villain this season--laid down an ultimatum to Hannah... he basically said he's out if she slept with anyone else. Welp. BOY, BYE!

Bachelorette Hannah Finally Sends Luke Home After Argument About Sex: 'I Don’t Owe You Anything' #PeopleNow https://t.co/kK2z0Jppp1 pic.twitter.com/ZFMlZyNiYl — People (@people) July 16, 2019

Peter the Pilot reportedly dumped a girlfriend right before Christmas (over Facetime) so he could go on the show! And she dragged him!!!

#TheBachelorette's Pilot Pete can't fly away from these receipts. -- His ex-girlfriend blasts the front runner for dumping her abruptly after they looked at houses together. https://t.co/DpuOoEwP3f pic.twitter.com/nVbsg8Fri7 — E! News (@enews) July 15, 2019

But that's better than Jed who allegedly had a girlfriend the whole time on the show and just went on to get famous!

"Until I am able to speak openly and I can only ask for your patience and kindness until then." #TheBachelorette https://t.co/Q6af8jW2lX — POPSUGAR (@POPSUGAR) July 9, 2019

Supergirl is getting pants next season!

#Supergirl Ditches Her Skirt for Pants in New Season 5 Costume — Get a First Look: https://t.co/NTdURUL2m0 pic.twitter.com/oOIIhvCsS1 — TVLine.com (@TVLine) July 15, 2019

Lifetime is gonna bring us 28 Christmas movies this year! There's one that was filmed in Connecticut in Wethersfield.