Hollywood Stories: The Bachelorette's Shocking Twist Finale

We've got lots of spoiler-ific Bachelorette finale talk, plus Lady Gaga's new man, Cardi B's canceled concert, and more Hollywood Stories!

The People magazine story about Judd was true, he was the winner on The Bachelorette. This happened on part two of the finale, when Hannah first told Tyler he wasn't the man she's going to be spending the rest of her life with. Then she goes to Jed, and he proposed...

SPOILER ALERT!!!

But later, Hannah got mad when she found out that Jed had a girlfriend all along, that he told her he loved her before going on the show, and he was just participating in the show for his music career. That made Hannah say she didn't want to spend her life with him, either. Tyler rolled back out, and Hannah asked him to go out for a drink, and he said yes. Hannah appears to be very happy, so we're happy for her.

Lady Gaga has a new man, and sorry, it's not Bradley Cooper. She was caught kissing her audio engineer, Dan Horton. Salt thinks this is all a cover so we forget about Gaga and Bradley. Christine thinks it's dangerous to get involved with someone you work with, because when things go south, it could lead to lots of complications.

The copyright infringement lawsuit Katy Perry lost is entering the penalty phase. We don't know how much money she's going to have to pay out. She is claiming she only made about $3.4 million off the song "Dark Horse," but her record company is saying they only made about $800,000.... this guy is asking for $34 million!

Tom Cruise might be moving to New Zealand. What are we all going to do?

Cardi B. canceled a show in Indianapolis 30 minutes before showtime, because of some kind of security threat. We're thinking the wig glue went missing. The show has been rescheduled for September 11th.

Dear Indiana people I’m so sorry for today .I will like to let you know I was at the venue I was even rehearsing a new move I been excited to do on my show. Unfortunately there was a security threat that is currently under investigation right now. My safety and your safety first. pic.twitter.com/4glELemzYY — iamcardib (@iamcardib) July 31, 2019

Beyonce and Jay-Z's daughter Blue Ivy has landed her first Hot 100 hit, because she's featured on the song "Brown Skin Girl" from the Lion King-inspired album The Gift.

Video of Beyoncé, SAINt JHN, WizKid - BROWN SKIN GIRL (Official Audio) ft. Blue Ivy Carter

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are only going to have two kids. They let it be known that after baby Archie, they will have just one more. We'd like to know what happens if she gets pregnant with triplets?

The most expensive celebrity engagement ringever was Mariah Carey's $10 million ring. The 35 carat ring came from casino mogul James Packer, who asked for it back when they broke up.

